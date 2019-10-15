Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Expands By 16.7%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ELLO opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 7.35% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

