Short Interest in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Grows By 12.6%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EFOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Energy Focus to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 465,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 69.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.79%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

