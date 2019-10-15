Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 18.0%

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 30th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $195,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $5,080,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $265,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $71,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMDA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gamida Cell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

GMDA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

