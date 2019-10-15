Short Interest in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Drops By 10.2%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 13,550,000 shares. Approximately 29.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 4,942.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,190,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,351 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Guess? by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guess? by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Guess? by 452.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cfra set a $16.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 617,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,608. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

