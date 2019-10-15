Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declines By 11.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HUN traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. 1,323,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

