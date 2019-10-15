Short Interest in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Declines By 7.2%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.51. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

