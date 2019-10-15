Short Interest in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Rises By 8.0%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 19,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

L Brands stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 31.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 117.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

