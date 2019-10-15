Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expands By 19.4%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 30th total of 17,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 3,018,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,399. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.