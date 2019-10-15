Short Interest in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Drops By 9.1%

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Meridian Bank stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.08. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

