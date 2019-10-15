Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Decreases By 7.6%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

