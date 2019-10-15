Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Grows By 9.2%

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,839,000 after purchasing an additional 297,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $134.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

