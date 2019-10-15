Short Interest in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Declines By 10.9%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 106,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $860.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.