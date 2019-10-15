Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Grows By 9.9%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Soliton stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 253,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,607. Soliton has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Get Soliton alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.