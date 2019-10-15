Short Interest in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Drops By 11.3%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. 874,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,853. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,961 shares of company stock valued at $435,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,088 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 274,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

