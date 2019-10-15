Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Declines By 8.8%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of TTM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 50,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 487,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 727,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.