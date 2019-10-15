Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expands By 20.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 30th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. CL King downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

