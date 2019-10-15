SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.00. SJM shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

