Skechers USA (SKX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Skechers USA has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.65-0.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.65-0.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skechers USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. ValuEngine cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,500 shares of company stock worth $17,527,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

