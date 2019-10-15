Skycoin Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00010517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Iquant and Binance. Skycoin has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $967,653.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00227824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.01054335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Iquant and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

