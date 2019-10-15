Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.17. 170,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,266. Skyline has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

In other Skyline news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,624 shares of company stock worth $6,927,924.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 2,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,062,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 797,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.