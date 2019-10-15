SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given a $107.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $107.00 price target on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.26.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after buying an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,925,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

