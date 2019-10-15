Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.685 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 1,447,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

