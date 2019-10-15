Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of up to $1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 1,447,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

