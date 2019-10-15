SmileDirectClub’s Quiet Period Will End on October 22nd (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub’s (NASDAQ:SDC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 22nd. SmileDirectClub had issued 58,537,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,346,351,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, insider Kay Oswald acquired 2,700 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $47,628.00. Insiders acquired a total of 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019 over the last ninety days.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

