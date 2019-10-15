Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,252 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,872,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 604.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 192,124 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 164,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,167 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,521. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.