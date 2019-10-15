Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.27 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $17.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.22.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.