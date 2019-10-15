Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 2.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Nike by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

