Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned 0.06% of InterDigital Wireless worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 108,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.