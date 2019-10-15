Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Up 18.1% in September

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 30th total of 105,610,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SNAP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 19,863,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,869. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 34,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $553,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,485,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,794,057.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,958,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,952,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,106,759 shares of company stock valued at $87,357,816 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

