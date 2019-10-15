Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.86.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.