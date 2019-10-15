Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 702,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,930. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

