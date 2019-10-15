Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.64. 1,339,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,804. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.21.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.