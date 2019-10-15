South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on S32. Liberum Capital upgraded South32 to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut South32 to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South32 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

S32 opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.69. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.80 ($2.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. South32’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 1,971,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £4,868,965.27 ($6,362,165.52).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

