Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

