SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,713 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

