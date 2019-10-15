SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 47,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,311. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

