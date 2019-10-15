SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2612 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

