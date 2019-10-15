SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 234,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3301 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

