Spectiv (SIG) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Spectiv has a total market cap of $145,872.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01038435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,665,820 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

