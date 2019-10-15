Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of -0.19. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

