Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $6,412,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $6,890,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 382,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

