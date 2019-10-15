Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.99

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $28.65. Stantec shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 127,942 shares traded.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$30.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Get Stantec alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$953.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$945.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.280799 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 98.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total value of C$38,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.