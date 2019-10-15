Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

IWB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $168.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

