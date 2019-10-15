Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 9,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,487. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

