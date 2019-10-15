Stars Group (TSG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2019 – Stars Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc.

10/4/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – Stars Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Stars Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/9/2019 – Stars Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 433,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,105. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $232,664,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,644,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

