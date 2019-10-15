STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.