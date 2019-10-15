Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 4,764 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 747.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

