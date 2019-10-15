Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $7.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,300,000 after acquiring an additional 920,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 1,148,194 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.