Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 2,981,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

