Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,158,000 after buying an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,993,000 after buying an additional 275,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,287,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 248,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,541.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,473,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 40,799,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,704,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.